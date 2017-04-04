video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/521598" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

170404-N-KL795-001- PUGET SOUND, Wash. (April 4, 2017) The guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) transits the Puget Sound on its way to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF) to commence a Major Maintenance Period. The Ohio recently returned to the Pacific Northwest after being forward deployed to Guam for 20 months. The security patrol is provided by Sailors from Coastal Riverine Squadron 11 (CRS-11) (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Seeber/released)