    The Guided-Missile Submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) Transits the Puget Sound

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2017

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Paul Seeber 

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    170404-N-KL795-001- PUGET SOUND, Wash. (April 4, 2017) The guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) transits the Puget Sound on its way to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF) to commence a Major Maintenance Period. The Ohio recently returned to the Pacific Northwest after being forward deployed to Guam for 20 months. The security patrol is provided by Sailors from Coastal Riverine Squadron 11 (CRS-11) (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Seeber/released)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521598
    VIRIN: 170404-N-KL795-001
    Filename: DOD_104310918
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Guided-Missile Submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) Transits the Puget Sound, by CPO Paul Seeber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Ohio
    SSGN 726
    Combat Camera Pacific
    CRS-11
    Coastal Riverine Squadron

