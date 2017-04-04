170404-N-KL795-001- PUGET SOUND, Wash. (April 4, 2017) The guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) transits the Puget Sound on its way to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF) to commence a Major Maintenance Period. The Ohio recently returned to the Pacific Northwest after being forward deployed to Guam for 20 months. The security patrol is provided by Sailors from Coastal Riverine Squadron 11 (CRS-11) (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Seeber/released)
|04.04.2017
|04.28.2017 15:36
|B-Roll
|521598
|170404-N-KL795-001
|DOD_104310918
|00:02:18
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|7
|1
|1
|0
