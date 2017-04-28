Two Jewish men, from opposite sides of the world, meet in war-torn Germany during the liberation of the Dachau Concentration camp. They become friends and decide to share their story to better the world.
This work, Soldiers Journal: Holocaust Remembrance, by SGT Nathaniel Duane Phillips, identified by DVIDS
