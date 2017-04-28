(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers Journal: Holocaust Remembrance

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Sgt. Nathaniel Duane Phillips 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    Two Jewish men, from opposite sides of the world, meet in war-torn Germany during the liberation of the Dachau Concentration camp. They become friends and decide to share their story to better the world.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Journal: Holocaust Remembrance, by SGT Nathaniel Duane Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Dachau
    Concentration Camp
    Don Greenbaum
    Ernest Gross

