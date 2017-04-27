(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Leads the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.27.2017

    Video by Oscar Sosa 

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170428-N-HD638-001
    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 28, 2017) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) leads the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers JS Ashigara (DDG 178), left front, and JS Samidare (DD 106), left rear, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), center rear, and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), right rear, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), right front, during a transit the Philippine Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521572
    VIRIN: 170428-N-HD638-001
    Filename: DOD_104310400
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 60
    Downloads: 14
    High-Res. Downloads: 14
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Leads the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyers, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    warship
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    JMSDF
    carl vinson
    navy
    carrier
    destroyer
    u.s. navy
    USA
    cruiser

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT