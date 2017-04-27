170428-N-HD638-001
PHILIPPINE SEA (April 28, 2017) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) leads the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers JS Ashigara (DDG 178), left front, and JS Samidare (DD 106), left rear, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), center rear, and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), right rear, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), right front, during a transit the Philippine Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2017 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|521572
|VIRIN:
|170428-N-HD638-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104310400
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|60
|Downloads:
|14
|High-Res. Downloads:
|14
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Leads the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyers, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT