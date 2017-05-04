(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAF and Honduras Air Force 3-Day Knowledge Exchange

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONDURAS

    04.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chris Hubenthal and Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs Office

    Air Mobility Command Airmen conducted a Subject Matter Expert Knowledge Exchange with their Honduran counterparts to share best practices and increase partner nation capacities in Aerospace Medicine from Apr. 4-6. This Global Health Engagement builds and strengthens partner relationships.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 15:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521570
    VIRIN: 170405-F-AD344-854
    Filename: DOD_104310398
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: HN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF and Honduras Air Force 3-Day Knowledge Exchange, by SSgt Chris Hubenthal and SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAF
    Honduras
    JB Charleston
    628 MDG
    JB CHS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT