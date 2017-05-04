Air Mobility Command Airmen conducted a Subject Matter Expert Knowledge Exchange with their Honduran counterparts to share best practices and increase partner nation capacities in Aerospace Medicine from Apr. 4-6. This Global Health Engagement builds and strengthens partner relationships.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2017 15:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521570
|VIRIN:
|170405-F-AD344-854
|Filename:
|DOD_104310398
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|HN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAF and Honduras Air Force 3-Day Knowledge Exchange, by SSgt Chris Hubenthal and SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
