    GAFPB Swim

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.28.2017

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    The 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) hosted the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on April 28, 2017. U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st TSC, 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), 29th Infantry Division, Task Force Sinai and the German Army compete for the swim today.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 13:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521567
    VIRIN: 170428-A-PF724-458
    Filename: DOD_104310395
    Length: 00:08:14
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    TAGS

    Task Force Sinai
    1st TSC
    Camp Arifjan
    swim
    U.S. Army Central
    29th Infantry Division
    1st Sustainment Command (Theater)
    German Army
    316th ESC
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    scuba diving
    ARCENT
    gopro
    29th ID
    GAFPB
    CJTF-OIR

