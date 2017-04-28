The 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) hosted the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on April 28, 2017. U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st TSC, 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), 29th Infantry Division, Task Force Sinai and the German Army compete for the swim today.
|04.28.2017
|04.28.2017 13:17
|B-Roll
|521567
|170428-A-PF724-458
|DOD_104310395
|00:08:14
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
This work, GAFPB Swim, by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
