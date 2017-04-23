(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Carl Vinson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.23.2017

    Video by Oscar Sosa 

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170424-N-UD666-001
    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 24, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) takes on ammunition during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 and the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) Philippine Sea. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific routinely for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 13:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521566
    VIRIN: 170424-N-UD666-001
    Filename: DOD_104310394
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    unrep
    vertrep
    msc
    ammo
    sea hawk
    SH-60
    people
    sailors
    flight deck
    helicopter
    ammunition

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT