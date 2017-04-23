170424-N-UD666-001
PHILIPPINE SEA (April 24, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) takes on ammunition during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 and the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) Philippine Sea. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific routinely for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Released)
|04.23.2017
|04.28.2017 13:12
|B-Roll
|521566
|170424-N-UD666-001
|DOD_104310394
|00:01:53
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|16
|6
|6
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
