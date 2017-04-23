video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PHILIPPINE SEA (April 24, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) takes on ammunition during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 and the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) Philippine Sea. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific routinely for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Released)