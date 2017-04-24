JMRC's Observer Coach Trainers oversee a Live Fire Exercise at the Grafenwohr Training Area for the initial phase of Exercise Combined Resolve VIII.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2017 04:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|521494
|VIRIN:
|170424-A-BW426-625
|Filename:
|DOD_104309419
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JMRC Live Fire X, by SSG Erik Fardette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT