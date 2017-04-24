(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JMRC Live Fire X

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BY, GERMANY

    04.24.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erik Fardette 

    7th Army Training Command

    JMRC's Observer Coach Trainers oversee a Live Fire Exercise at the Grafenwohr Training Area for the initial phase of Exercise Combined Resolve VIII.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2017
    Date Posted: 04.28.2017 04:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521494
    VIRIN: 170424-A-BW426-625
    Filename: DOD_104309419
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMRC Live Fire X, by SSG Erik Fardette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    JMRC
    7thATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT