    Engineers Refurbish Hospital Playground Package

    BELMOPAN, BELIZE

    04.24.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stowell 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Air Force and Marine Reservists refurbish a playground at Western Regional Hospital in Belmopan, Belize. They used their spare time from hospital construction projects to paint and reinforce the play structure, and add swings to it. The reservists are part of Beyond the Horizon 2017, a combined joint exercise that provides medical and engineering support to Belize. Lance Corporal Austin Allison describes his participation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2017
    Date Posted: 04.27.2017 23:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 521470
    VIRIN: 170424-Z-CA120-002
    Filename: DOD_104308354
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: BELMOPAN, BZ 
    Hometown: PARIS, TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers Refurbish Hospital Playground Package, by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    combat engineers
    engineering
    air force reserve
    belize
    beyond the horizon 2017

