Engineers Refurbish Hospital Playground Package

Air Force and Marine Reservists refurbish a playground at Western Regional Hospital in Belmopan, Belize. They used their spare time from hospital construction projects to paint and reinforce the play structure, and add swings to it. The reservists are part of Beyond the Horizon 2017, a combined joint exercise that provides medical and engineering support to Belize. Lance Corporal Austin Allison describes his participation.