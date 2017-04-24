(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Western Regional Hospital Construction B-Roll

    BELMOPAN, BELIZE

    04.24.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stowell 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Air Force and Marine Reserve engineers work on two projects that will increase the capacity of Western Regional Hospital in Belmopan, Belize. The construction projects are part of Beyond the Horizon, 2017, a combined joint exercise that provides engineering and medical support to Belize.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2017
    Date Posted: 04.27.2017 23:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521467
    VIRIN: 170425-Z-CA120-001
    Filename: DOD_104308231
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: BELMOPAN, BZ 
    Hometown: LYNDEN, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Western Regional Hospital Construction B-Roll, by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    combat engineers
    engineering
    air force reserve
    belize
    beyond the horizon 2017

