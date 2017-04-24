Western Regional Hospital Construction B-Roll

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force and Marine Reserve engineers work on two projects that will increase the capacity of Western Regional Hospital in Belmopan, Belize. The construction projects are part of Beyond the Horizon, 2017, a combined joint exercise that provides engineering and medical support to Belize.