(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MG Piatt's message to Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Tapin 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    MG Walter E. Piatt, Commanding General of the 10th Mountain Division, has a message for the Soldiers of whom he took command over.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 04.27.2017 22:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 521463
    VIRIN: 170427-A-JT123-002
    Filename: DOD_104308227
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Piatt's message to Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division, by SFC James Tapin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #10thmountain

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT