    Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 (Vice Admiral Tom Rowden Interview)

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Sgt. Brian Burdett 

    Headquarters Marine Corps

    Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Vice Adm. Thomas S. Rowden talks about the technology prototypes featured at the Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 and how they could impact the future of warfare.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 04.27.2017 22:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 521458
    VIRIN: 170427-M-YW621-513
    Filename: DOD_104308222
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 (Vice Admiral Tom Rowden Interview), by Sgt Brian Burdett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

