Interview with Karl Murphy, Vice President of Robotics Research, discusses his part in the S2ME2 ANTX 2017 event. The event is a DON sponsored exercise where industry, academia and government research and development organizations demonstrate energizing technology and engineering innovations to address U.S. Navy and Marine Corps missions.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2017 21:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|521453
|VIRIN:
|170427-N-EY088-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104308181
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, S2ME2 ANTX 2017, by CPT Amy Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
