    10th Mountain Division Change of Command ceremony B-Roll Packakge

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Tapin 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll Package of the Change of Command ceremony from Fort Drum, New York.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 04.27.2017 20:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 521450
    VIRIN: 170427-A-JT123-001
    Filename: DOD_104308157
    Length: 00:09:09
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Change of Command ceremony B-Roll Packakge, by SFC James Tapin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #10thmountaindivision

