    Pacific Newsbreak for February 27, 2017

    JAPAN

    02.27.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mariko Frazee and Cpl. Devin Phommachanh

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Joint and multinational training takes place around the Pacific, from aerial exercise Cope North in Guam, to amphibious exercise Iron Fist in Southern California.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 00:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 511532
    VIRIN: 170227-F-PW498-457
    Filename: DOD_104113043
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for February 27, 2017, by SSgt Mariko Frazee and Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Guam
    Southern California
    Australia
    Cope North
    multinational training
    Iron Fist
    Bryan Magee
    amphibious training
    aerial training
    Cope North 17

