Maintainers from the 51st MXG generating A-10's during Beverly Herd Exercise 2017.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 00:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511529
|VIRIN:
|170227-F-UN756-604
|Filename:
|DOD_104113040
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PYONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Osan Beverly Herd Exercise 2017, by SrA Ameka Mmoh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT