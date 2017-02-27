(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Osan Beverly Herd Exercise 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    02.27.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Ameka Mmoh 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maintainers from the 51st MXG generating A-10's during Beverly Herd Exercise 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 00:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511529
    VIRIN: 170227-F-UN756-604
    Filename: DOD_104113040
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: PYONGTAEK, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Osan Beverly Herd Exercise 2017, by SrA Ameka Mmoh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Team Osan Beverly Herd Exercise 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT