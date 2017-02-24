(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. April Mullens 

    3rd Combat Camera Squadron

    Air Force Wounded Warrior trials opening ceremony on Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, NV. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. April Mullens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 00:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511509
    VIRIN: 170224-F-QN007-0001
    Filename: DOD_104112948
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials, by SSgt April Mullens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Las Vegas
    Wounded Warrior
    trials
    NV
    AFW2

