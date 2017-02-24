(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    K9 Integration COPE NORTH 17/Part 2 of 4 (Social Media Version)

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.24.2017

    Video by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam - COPE NORTH 17 provides an optimal training environment on Guam to increase our combat readiness and interoperability with Australian and Japanese partners. Exercise planners have integrated additional capabilities to include K9 training exchange in the jungle environment on Guam. Report by Amy Forsythe of Defense Media Activity Guam.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 21:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 511503
    VIRIN: 170224-D-AW818-203
    Filename: DOD_104112942
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K9 Integration COPE NORTH 17/Part 2 of 4 (Social Media Version), by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guam
    multinational
    military working dogs
    Andersen Air Force Base
    RAAF
    Amy Forsythe
    PACOM
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    K9
    DMA Guam
    COPE NORTH17

