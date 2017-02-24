K9 Integration COPE NORTH 17/Part 2 of 4 (Social Media Version)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam - COPE NORTH 17 provides an optimal training environment on Guam to increase our combat readiness and interoperability with Australian and Japanese partners. Exercise planners have integrated additional capabilities to include K9 training exchange in the jungle environment on Guam. Report by Amy Forsythe of Defense Media Activity Guam.