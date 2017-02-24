ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam - COPE NORTH 17 provides an optimal training environment on Guam to increase our combat readiness and interoperability with Australian and Japanese partners. Exercise planners have integrated additional capabilities to include K9 training exchange in the jungle environment on Guam. Report by Amy Forsythe of Defense Media Activity Guam.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2017 21:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|511503
|VIRIN:
|170224-D-AW818-203
|Filename:
|DOD_104112942
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, K9 Integration COPE NORTH 17/Part 2 of 4 (Social Media Version), by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT