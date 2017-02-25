Soldiers and equipment from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade stationed at Ft. Drum New York has arrived in Europe. Over the past few weeks the assigned soldiers and equipment has been flowing into numerous air and sea ports. Tony Sweeney from Army Europe public affairs was in Thessaloniki, Greece as they offloaded and prepared the aircraft for their nine month mission in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2017 16:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511465
|VIRIN:
|170225-A-JB864-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104112709
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10th CAB arrival in Thessaloniki, by Anthony Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
