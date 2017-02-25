10th CAB arrival in Thessaloniki

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and equipment from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade stationed at Ft. Drum New York has arrived in Europe. Over the past few weeks the assigned soldiers and equipment has been flowing into numerous air and sea ports. Tony Sweeney from Army Europe public affairs was in Thessaloniki, Greece as they offloaded and prepared the aircraft for their nine month mission in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve