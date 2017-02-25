U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Hon. Geoffrey R. Pyatt, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges Commander U.S. Army Europe, Lt. Gen. Alkiviadis Stefanis Greece Army Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Aundre F. Piggee Deputy Chief of Staff, G4, Col. Clair A. Gill Commander 10th Combat Aviation Brigade talk with the press about the importance of the arrival of the personnel and equipment to the port of Thessaloniki, Greece in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2017 02:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|511449
|VIRIN:
|170225-A-JB864-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104112462
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10th CAB arrival Thessaloniki, by Anthony Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
