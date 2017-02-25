(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10th CAB arrival Thessaloniki

    GREECE

    02.25.2017

    Video by Anthony Sweeney 

    U.S. Army Europe

    U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Hon. Geoffrey R. Pyatt, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges Commander U.S. Army Europe, Lt. Gen. Alkiviadis Stefanis Greece Army Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Aundre F. Piggee Deputy Chief of Staff, G4, Col. Clair A. Gill Commander 10th Combat Aviation Brigade talk with the press about the importance of the arrival of the personnel and equipment to the port of Thessaloniki, Greece in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 02:36
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th CAB arrival Thessaloniki, by Anthony Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    StrongEurope

