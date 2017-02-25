(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    37th Training Wing Drill Down Invitational

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    37th Training Wing Drill Down Invitational, Drill Team Competition Package.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 22:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511443
    VIRIN: 170225-F-TT996-001
    Filename: DOD_104112414
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th Training Wing Drill Down Invitational, by Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Drill Team Competition
    JBSA Lackland
    37th TRW
    Drill Down

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT