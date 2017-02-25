Coast Guard medivacs 2 near Oregon Inlet, NC

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City hoist two passengers off a boat 30 miles east of Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, February 25, 2017. The helicopter crew responded along with Station Oregon Inlet boat crews to assist 4 people aboard the Triple Seven after the vessel became disabled and two of the passengers became ill. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Elizabeth City)