Helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City hoist two passengers off a boat 30 miles east of Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, February 25, 2017. The helicopter crew responded along with Station Oregon Inlet boat crews to assist 4 people aboard the Triple Seven after the vessel became disabled and two of the passengers became ill. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Elizabeth City)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 20:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511440
|VIRIN:
|170225-G-DN496-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104112393
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|OREGON INLET, NC, US
|Web Views:
|64
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medivacs 2 near Oregon Inlet, NC, by PO3 Joshua Canup, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
