    Point Luck Voices From Midway pt4

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2008

    Video by Butch Livingston 

    All Hands Magazine

    Destination Point Luck is a one hour documentary with interviews with many of the participants of the Battle Of Midway. Narrated by Ernest Borgnine, the interviewees include PBY pilots. Code breakers from the hypo unit, marines from Midway Atol and pilots from the USS Hornet, USS Yorktown and USS Enterprise. Destination Point Luck follows the Navy from Pearl Harbor and the Battle of the Coral Sea to the victory at Midway. Part 4 of 9

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2008
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 19:30
    Category: Package
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Point Luck Voices From Midway pt4, by Butch Livingston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    battle of midway

