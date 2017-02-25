The mission of the Marine Security Guards is to provide protection to mission personnel and prevent the compromise of national security information and equipment at designated diplomatic and consular facilities. Marine Security Guards will be prepared to execute plans for the protection of the mission and its personnel as directed by the chief of mission or principal officer through the regional security officer.
Special thanks to Marines in Madrid and Tokyo for helping out with b-roll and interviews and to Marine Corps Base Quantico Com Cam for providing additional b-roll and interviews.
This work, MSG Teaser, by Cpl David Staten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
