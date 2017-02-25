MSG Teaser

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The mission of the Marine Security Guards is to provide protection to mission personnel and prevent the compromise of national security information and equipment at designated diplomatic and consular facilities. Marine Security Guards will be prepared to execute plans for the protection of the mission and its personnel as directed by the chief of mission or principal officer through the regional security officer.



Special thanks to Marines in Madrid and Tokyo for helping out with b-roll and interviews and to Marine Corps Base Quantico Com Cam for providing additional b-roll and interviews.