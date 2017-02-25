Families say goodbye to loved ones on the pier in Norfolk, Va.
Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bill Dodge
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 15:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511417
|VIRIN:
|170225-D-SX812-401
|Filename:
|DOD_104112301
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Mesa Verde Departs (Free SM Content), by Andrew Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT