NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 25, 2017) The amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. BAT ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8, USS Bataan (LHD 3), Mesa Verde, USS Carter Hall (LPD 50) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bill Dodge/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511407
|VIRIN:
|170225-N-GP524-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104112258
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) departs Naval Station Norfolk, by PO2 William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT