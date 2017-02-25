Inside DMA DVIDS

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DVIDS MISSION



To provide an accurate, reliable source for media organizations to access U.S. service members and commanders deployed in support of military operations worldwide.

WHAT IS DMA/DVIDS?

DVIDS



Is a state-of-the-art, 24/7 operation owned by DMA (Defense Media Activity) that provides a timely, accurate and reliable connection between the media around the world and the military serving at home and abroad.



Through a network of portable Ku-band satellite transmitters’ located in-theater, robust IP connections, and a distribution hub DVIDS makes available real-time broadcast-quality video, still images and print products as well as immediate interview opportunities with service members, commanders and subject matter experts.

DMA (Defense Media Activity)



Defense Media Activity keeps Department of Defense audiences around the world informed, collects and preserves the Department’s visual information records and trains the Department’s Public Affairs and Visual Information professionals.



DMA is the DoD’s direct line of communication for news and information to U.S. forces deployed worldwide, on land, sea and air. It presents news, information and entertainment through media outlets, including radio, TV, Internet, print media and emerging media technologies. DMA broadcasts radio and television to forces in 177 countries and 279 Navy ships at sea with Department-specific news and information programming.

BENEFITS OF DVIDS



Enables media outlets to receive immediate, first-hand information and interviews with commanders and subject matter experts directly involved with fast-breaking news.

Provides requested products to media organizations in a timely manner via internet distribution and satellite broadcasts.

Allows embedded journalists to transmit broadcast- quality video from the field.

Maintains a searchable archive of video, photo, print and audio products for interested media and military communities.

Coordinates holiday greetings and special event programming from deployed Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines.

Delivers customized subscription emails and text alerts instantly.

Makes content available on a variety of external platforms including social media channels, apps and podcasts.

Allows smaller markets to routinely report on local units when deployed.

24-hour access to service members deployed in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Qatar and locations worldwide.