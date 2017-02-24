(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Corps Report Ep. 92

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jamie Arzola 

    Headquarters Marine Corps

    The highest ranking Marine World War II veteran dies at the age of 95, the Commandant of the Marine Corps introduces the newest Honorary Marine, and Autonomous flight technology is on the rise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 10:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 511397
    VIRIN: 170224-M-TB374-857
    Filename: DOD_104112209
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Corps Report Ep. 92, by LCpl Jamie Arzola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    News
    USMC
    Oman
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Snowden
    Omani

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT