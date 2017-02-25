Staff Sgt. Uriah Gibson, of Mustang, Oklahoma and a member of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard and an engineer deployed in support of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, demonstrates to Ukrainian combat training center staff how to conduct breaching operations in the defense.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 07:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511388
|VIRIN:
|170225-A-CL346-046
|Filename:
|DOD_104112176
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|YAVORIV, UA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployed Engineers Demonstrate Demo, by 1LT Kayla Christopher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT