    Deployed Engineers Demonstrate Demo

    YAVORIV, UKRAINE

    02.25.2017

    Video by 1st Lt. Kayla Christopher 

    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Staff Sgt. Uriah Gibson, of Mustang, Oklahoma and a member of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard and an engineer deployed in support of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, demonstrates to Ukrainian combat training center staff how to conduct breaching operations in the defense.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 07:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511388
    VIRIN: 170225-A-CL346-046
    Filename: DOD_104112176
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: YAVORIV, UA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Engineers Demonstrate Demo, by 1LT Kayla Christopher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of State
    NATO
    Thunderbirds
    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    Europe
    Combined Training
    Army Training
    US Army Europe
    Ukraine
    EUCOM
    military
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    USAREUR
    Ukrainian Army
    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Yavoriv
    45th
    45 IBCT
    IPSC
    JMTG-U
    Joint Multinational Training Group

    • LEAVE A COMMENT