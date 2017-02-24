(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Week in the Life - CGC Liberty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Shawn Eggert 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Kodiak

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Dakota Crow and Fireman Cody Rogers of the Coast Guard Cutter Liberty fire a .50 caliber machine gun during a practice fire exercise at the Juneau Police Department firing range in Juneau, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2017. Strict safety guidelines are practiced by all Coast Guard members when it comes to operating any firearms. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Shawn Eggert.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 22:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511368
    VIRIN: 170224-G-ZR723-001
    Filename: DOD_104108712
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the Life - CGC Liberty, by CPO Shawn Eggert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Juneau
    D17
    Week in the Life
    Eggert
    CGC Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT