Video from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew shows the F/V Krystle James taking on water 50 miles east of Chatham and deploying a dewatering pump, Feb. 24, 2017. F/V Krystle James is returning to New Bedford Harbor. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 20:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511362
|VIRIN:
|170224-G-OS559-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104108511
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|45
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard helps dewater, escort troubled fishing vessel off Cape Cod, by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
