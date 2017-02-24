(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard helps dewater, escort troubled fishing vessel off Cape Cod

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Video from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew shows the F/V Krystle James taking on water 50 miles east of Chatham and deploying a dewatering pump, Feb. 24, 2017. F/V Krystle James is returning to New Bedford Harbor. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 20:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511362
    VIRIN: 170224-G-OS559-1001
    Filename: DOD_104108511
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 45
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard helps dewater, escort troubled fishing vessel off Cape Cod, by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Station Cape cod
    chatham
    new bedford
    b-roll
    krystle james

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT