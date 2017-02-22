U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct explosive ordnance disposal training on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 22, 2017. This training allows Marines the opportunity to practice in a safe controlled environment. (U.S. Marine video by Cpl. Hannah Perkins/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 21:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511356
|VIRIN:
|170222-M-KH860-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104108481
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 15th MEU's bomb squad annihilates IED threat, by Cpl Hannah Perkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT