(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    15th MEU's bomb squad annihilates IED threat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Video by Cpl. Hannah Perkins 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct explosive ordnance disposal training on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 22, 2017. This training allows Marines the opportunity to practice in a safe controlled environment. (U.S. Marine video by Cpl. Hannah Perkins/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 21:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511356
    VIRIN: 170222-M-KH860-002
    Filename: DOD_104108481
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU's bomb squad annihilates IED threat, by Cpl Hannah Perkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    usmc
    15th MEU
    EOD
    #MEULife

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT