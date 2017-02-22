Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323 "Death Rattlers" participated in Air Wing Fallon, a predeployment training evolution, at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev., Jan. 25 to Feb. 23. The Death Rattlers is one of two Marine Hornet squadrons that deploy aboard Navy aircraft carriers and will deploy in summer 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lillian Stephens/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 18:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511347
|VIRIN:
|170222-M-QU349-206
|Filename:
|DOD_104108196
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION FALLON, NV, US
|Hometown:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Wing Fallon, by Sgt Lillian Stephens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT