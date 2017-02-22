(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Wing Fallon

    NAVAL AIR STATION FALLON, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Video by Sgt. Lillian Stephens 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323 "Death Rattlers" participated in Air Wing Fallon, a predeployment training evolution, at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev., Jan. 25 to Feb. 23. The Death Rattlers is one of two Marine Hornet squadrons that deploy aboard Navy aircraft carriers and will deploy in summer 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lillian Stephens/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 18:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511347
    VIRIN: 170222-M-QU349-206
    Filename: DOD_104108196
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION FALLON, NV, US 
    Hometown: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
    This work, Air Wing Fallon, by Sgt Lillian Stephens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CVW 11
    predeployment training
    Carrier Air Wing 11
    NAS Fallon
    3rd MAW
    Naval Air Station Fallon
    F/A-18C Hornet
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    5th Fleet
    Death Rattlers
    VMFA 323
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323
    Sgt. Lillian Stephens
    Air Wing Fallon
    Ma. Scot Foster

