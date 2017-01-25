Joint Task Force-Bravo Joint Security Forces and Medical Element personnel participate in a Subject Matter Expert Exchange with the La Paz Police Department January 25, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 20:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511338
|VIRIN:
|170125-O-VI420-217
|Filename:
|DOD_104108010
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|LA PAZ, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JSF and MEDEL participate in SMEE, by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT