    First Weapon is Your Mind, International Version

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    02.24.2017

    Each man can expect to fire off over 500 rounds a day during marksmanship training, and will repeat drawing and holstering their weapons thousands of times until it becomes second nature.

    The Estonian Special Forces are a fairly young unit in the history of the Estonian armed forces, but with highly specialized selection techniques and intensive training they have already proved their worth in NATO operations in Afghanistan.
    Footage includes slow motion and drone shots of special forces operators firing at the range.

    This version has no music, voiceover or subtitles.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511325
    Filename: DOD_104107922
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: TALLINN, EE 
