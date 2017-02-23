A KC-130J Hercules, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 234, is staged on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 23, 2017. VMGR-234 assisted Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 in an aerial refueling training operation to maintain interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by PFC Daniellel Mills )
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 17:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511322
|VIRIN:
|170223-M-QD782-063
|Filename:
|DOD_104107823
|Length:
|00:06:05
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HMH-464 and VMGR-234 Conduct Aerial Refuel Training, by Cpl Zachary Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
