    HMH-464 and VMGR-234 Conduct Aerial Refuel Training

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Montgomery 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    A KC-130J Hercules, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 234, is staged on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 23, 2017. VMGR-234 assisted Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 in an aerial refueling training operation to maintain interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by PFC Daniellel Mills )

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511322
    VIRIN: 170223-M-QD782-063
    Filename: DOD_104107823
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-464 and VMGR-234 Conduct Aerial Refuel Training, by Cpl Zachary Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

