Airmen from the 317 Operational Support Squadron size local aircrew for flight equipment on 22 February 2017 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The 317th Airmen size an airman's head and facial structure to create a flight helmet and mask to allow safe breathing on aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511317
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-VP299-500
|Filename:
|DOD_104107794
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flight Equipment Issue, by TSgt Patrick Doll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT