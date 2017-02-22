(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flight Equipment Issue

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Doll 

    3rd Combat Camera Squadron

    Airmen from the 317 Operational Support Squadron size local aircrew for flight equipment on 22 February 2017 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The 317th Airmen size an airman's head and facial structure to create a flight helmet and mask to allow safe breathing on aircraft.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511317
    VIRIN: 170222-F-VP299-500
    Filename: DOD_104107794
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Equipment Issue, by TSgt Patrick Doll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Flight Equipment
    317 OSS
    mask sizing
    helmet sizing

