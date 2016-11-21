Elements from 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment conduct live-fire training at Donnelly Training Area Nov. 21, 2017 near Fort Wainwright, Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 15:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511309
|VIRIN:
|161121-A-MI003-150
|Filename:
|DOD_104107750
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1/24 IN Live-fire, by SSG Sean Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT