    1/24 IN Live-fire

    AK, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Brady 

    United States Army Alaska

    Elements from 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment conduct live-fire training at Donnelly Training Area Nov. 21, 2017 near Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511309
    VIRIN: 161121-A-MI003-150
    Filename: DOD_104107750
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/24 IN Live-fire, by SSG Sean Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    guns
    snow
    Infantry
    Army
    USARAK

