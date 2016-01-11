(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160th SOAR 35th Anniversary Video

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Heyliger 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    Uploaded for KLW 2016 Competition please do not market at this time.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 15:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511301
    VIRIN: 161101-A-ZB310-747
    Filename: DOD_104107697
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160th SOAR 35th Anniversary Video, by SSG Dillon Heyliger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    160th SOAR

