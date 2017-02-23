(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Whiteman AFB Celebrates African American Heritage Month

    02.23.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kristin Cerri 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Whiteman Air Force Base

    Airmen at Whiteman AFB celebrate African American Heritage Month. Events throughout the month included: A proclamation signing, a 5k run supporting Martin Luther King Jr., a poetry reading night, and a lecture about the history of natural hair.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 15:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511296
    VIRIN: 170223-F-OQ630-792
    Filename: DOD_104107593
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiteman AFB Celebrates African American Heritage Month, by A1C Kristin Cerri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Missouri
    Veterans
    Black History Month
    509th Bomb Wing
    African American Heritage
    509th

