Airmen at Whiteman AFB celebrate African American Heritage Month. Events throughout the month included: A proclamation signing, a 5k run supporting Martin Luther King Jr., a poetry reading night, and a lecture about the history of natural hair.
Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 15:03
This work, Whiteman AFB Celebrates African American Heritage Month, by A1C Kristin Cerri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
