NEW LONDON, N.C. – Airmen from across the county navigate the confined space rescue course at the 145th Regional Training Site in Stanly County, Feb. 15, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 14:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511291
|VIRIN:
|170215-A-AS768-895
|Filename:
|DOD_104107495
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Guard Firefighters Train in North Carolina, by SSG Brendan Stephens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT