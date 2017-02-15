(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard Firefighters Train in North Carolina

    NEW LONDON, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens 

    North Carolina National Guard

    NEW LONDON, N.C. – Airmen from across the county navigate the confined space rescue course at the 145th Regional Training Site in Stanly County, Feb. 15, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 14:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511291
    VIRIN: 170215-A-AS768-895
    Filename: DOD_104107495
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: NEW LONDON, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Firefighters Train in North Carolina, by SSG Brendan Stephens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    NC National Guard
    145th Civil Engineer Squadron
    National Guard Firefighters
    Stanly County NC

