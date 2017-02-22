(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Spartan Pegasus B-Roll

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua DeGuzman 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    B-Roll of Spartan Pegasus 2017. This operation validates U.S. Army's unique ability to conduct air operation and ground mobility in extreme arctic conditions. This footage contains personnel and equipment exiting, takeoff at Deadhorse, Alaska, air refueling and flight crew operations

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 14:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511289
    VIRIN: 170223-F-DP685-001
    Filename: DOD_104107358
    Length: 00:07:33
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Spartan Pegasus B-Roll, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    U.S. Army Alaska
    USARAK
    JBER
    Deadhorse
    Spartan Pegasus

