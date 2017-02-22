B-Roll of Spartan Pegasus 2017. This operation validates U.S. Army's unique ability to conduct air operation and ground mobility in extreme arctic conditions. This footage contains personnel and equipment exiting, takeoff at Deadhorse, Alaska, air refueling and flight crew operations
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 14:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511289
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-DP685-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104107358
|Length:
|00:07:33
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Spartan Pegasus B-Roll, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT