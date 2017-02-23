(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hornet Refueling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Video by Oscar Sosa 

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170223-N-VZ034-001
    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Feb. 23, 2017) Point of view f Hornet refueling with a KC-135 tanker from the perspective of Lt. Zachary Huff, assigned to the “Raging Bull” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Zachary Huff/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511287
    VIRIN: 170223-N-VZ034-001
    Filename: DOD_104107149
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hornet Refueling, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    refueling
    tanker
    navy
    aircraft
    jet
    air force
    air-to-air
    warplane

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT