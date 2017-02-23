video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Feb. 23, 2017) Point of view f Hornet refueling with a KC-135 tanker from the perspective of Lt. Zachary Huff, assigned to the “Raging Bull” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Zachary Huff/Released)