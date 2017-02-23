170223-N-VZ034-001
U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Feb. 23, 2017) Point of view f Hornet refueling with a KC-135 tanker from the perspective of Lt. Zachary Huff, assigned to the “Raging Bull” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Zachary Huff/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 12:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511287
|VIRIN:
|170223-N-VZ034-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104107149
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hornet Refueling, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
