    Culinary Specialist

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Video by Oscar Sosa 

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170219-N-UV609-001
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2017) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Davy Xayavong cuts and serves rib-eye roll in the Chief’s Mess aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Mora Jr./Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511285
    VIRIN: 170219-N-UV609-001
    Filename: DOD_104107147
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culinary Specialist, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

