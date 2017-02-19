170219-N-UV609-001
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2017) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Davy Xayavong cuts and serves rib-eye roll in the Chief’s Mess aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Mora Jr./Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 12:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|511285
|VIRIN:
|170219-N-UV609-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104107147
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Culinary Specialist, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
