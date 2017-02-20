(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    What is the Individual Reserve

    CO, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Timothy Huffman 

    Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness and Integration Organization

    What is the Individual Reserve?
    8,000+ Reserve airmen augmenting active-duty and government agencies all around the globe, providing a manpower boost when needed.
    Two categories:
    Individual Mobilization Augmentees (IMAs) (Participate for pay and points) and Participating Individual Ready Reservists (PIRRs) (Participate for points only).
    Airmen serve 24 to 36 days each year, depending on AFSC, and can volunteer for exercises, deployments and other missions.

    One Airman, Global Impact.

    To learn more, visit HQ RIO online www.arpc.afrc.af.mil

    02.20.2017
    This work, What is the Individual Reserve, by MSgt Timothy Huffman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air Force Reserve
    IMA
    Individual Mobilization Augmentee
    HQ RIO
    Individual Reserve
    Participating Individual Ready Reserve
    PIRR

