What is the Individual Reserve?

8,000+ Reserve airmen augmenting active-duty and government agencies all around the globe, providing a manpower boost when needed.

Two categories:

Individual Mobilization Augmentees (IMAs) (Participate for pay and points) and Participating Individual Ready Reservists (PIRRs) (Participate for points only).

Airmen serve 24 to 36 days each year, depending on AFSC, and can volunteer for exercises, deployments and other missions.



One Airman, Global Impact.



To learn more, visit HQ RIO online www.arpc.afrc.af.mil