    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) supports Operation Inherent Resolve

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Oscar Sosa 

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170217-N-VZ034-001
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 17, 2017) Footage of flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations in support of U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Lee/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 10:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511259
    VIRIN: 170217-N-VZ034-001
    Filename: DOD_104106731
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) supports Operation Inherent Resolve, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    aircraft carrier
    navy
    sailors
    flight deck
    jet
    u.s. navy
    warplane
    ship people

