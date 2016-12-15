(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eighth Army Drink Responsibly Mannequin Challenge

    11, SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph D Moore 

    8th Army

    Eighth Army Drink Responsibly Mannequin Challenge video provides Soldiers with a look into some of the negative situations they may find themselves in if they consume too much alcohol.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 05:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511231
    VIRIN: 161215-A-VJ299-001
    Filename: DOD_104106595
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: 11, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Drink Responsibly Mannequin Challenge, by SSG Joseph D Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Eighth Army Drink Responsibly Mannequin Challenge social media mannequin challenge

