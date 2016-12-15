Eighth Army Drink Responsibly Mannequin Challenge video provides Soldiers with a look into some of the negative situations they may find themselves in if they consume too much alcohol.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 05:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|511231
|VIRIN:
|161215-A-VJ299-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104106595
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|11, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eighth Army Drink Responsibly Mannequin Challenge, by SSG Joseph D Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT