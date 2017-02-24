(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COPE NORTH Overview - Part 1 of 4 (Social Media Version)

    GUAM

    02.24.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    U.S., Japan and Australia continue to strengthen relations on Guam during Exercise COPE NORTH 2017. Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee is at Andersen AFB with the report…

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 02:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 511216
    VIRIN: 170224-F-DJ966-002
    Filename: DOD_104106481
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COPE NORTH Overview - Part 1 of 4 (Social Media Version), by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    U.S. Pacific Command
    Air Mobility Command
    Pacific Air Force
    Scott AFB
    RAAF
    Andersen AFB
    AMC
    JASDF
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Japan Air Self Defense Force
    Bryan Magee
    736th Security Forces Squadron
    736th SFS
    DMA Guam
    Defense Media Activity Guam
    TSgt Bryan Magee

