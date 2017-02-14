3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment Arrives on Okinawa for UDP (Weapons Company Interviews)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines and Sailors of Weapons Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment landed at Kadena Air Base on the island of Okinawa, Japan, February, 14, 2017. The Marines and Sailors are forward deployed to 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force. Gunnery Sgt. Alberto Gonzalez is a platoon sergeant with Weapons company from Bakersfield, California. 1st Lt. Cory C. Hudgins, a Cedar Hills, Utah, native, is the scout sniper platoon commander. Cpl. Nickolas A. Coup is a anti-tank missileman from Ridgeland, South Carolina. Cpl. Triston J. Morrison-Price is a machine gunner from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Amaia Unanue)