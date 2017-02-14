(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment Arrives on Okinawa for UDP (Weapons Company Interviews)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.14.2017

    Video by Cpl. Amaia Unanue 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines and Sailors of Weapons Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment landed at Kadena Air Base on the island of Okinawa, Japan, February, 14, 2017. The Marines and Sailors are forward deployed to 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force. Gunnery Sgt. Alberto Gonzalez is a platoon sergeant with Weapons company from Bakersfield, California. 1st Lt. Cory C. Hudgins, a Cedar Hills, Utah, native, is the scout sniper platoon commander. Cpl. Nickolas A. Coup is a anti-tank missileman from Ridgeland, South Carolina. Cpl. Triston J. Morrison-Price is a machine gunner from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Amaia Unanue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 03:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 511214
    VIRIN: 170224-M-GE751-001
    Filename: DOD_104106401
    Length: 00:07:39
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: BAKERSFIELD, CA, US
    Hometown: CEDAR HILLS, UT, US
    Hometown: TUSCALOOSA, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment Arrives on Okinawa for UDP (Weapons Company Interviews), by Cpl Amaia Unanue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    japan
    Okinawa
    Pacific
    3d Battalion
    Camp Lejeune
    deployment
    8th Marine Regiment
    3/8
    unit deployment program
    udp

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT