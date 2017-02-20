(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    (Soundbites)Members of the 353rd Special Operations Group help children in the Phillipines

    PHILIPPINES

    02.20.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    MANILLA, PHILLIPINES (Feb. 19, 2017) -- Members of the 353rd Special Operations Group from Kadena Airbase, Okinawa take part in a community relations project to build relations with the Philippine Community. The project brought together both government civilian employees and active duty personnel to set up computers and spend time with children at need during a community relations project in the Manilla area.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (Soundbites)Members of the 353rd Special Operations Group help children in the Phillipines, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    353rd Special Operations Group
    353rd SOG
    Phillipine Outreach

