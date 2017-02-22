(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spartan Pegasus B-Roll from 4-25

    DEADHORSE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Love 

    United States Army Alaska

    B-Roll from 4th Brigade, 25th Infantry's mission to Deadhorse, Alaska February 22, 2017. Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Love, Gopro by various contributors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 23:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 511205
    VIRIN: 170222-A-NC569-359
    Filename: DOD_104106074
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: DEADHORSE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Pegasus B-Roll from 4-25, by SSG Daniel Love, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    alaska
    arctic
    airborne
    army

